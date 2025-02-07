Trust Point Inc. Buys Shares of 751 Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 22.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 72.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Price Performance

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $319.62 on Friday. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $177.80 and a 52-week high of $351.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $304.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $314.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.46.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PIPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $298.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com cut shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Monday.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

