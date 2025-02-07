Trust Point Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Free Report) by 52.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,317 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Avanos Medical by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 133,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 34,421 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 446.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 78,583 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 12.0% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 108,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Avanos Medical by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 65,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 17,306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Stock Performance

Avanos Medical stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.98 and a 12-month high of $25.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $780.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avanos Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.

