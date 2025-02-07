Trust Point Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its position in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,421 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 937.5% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Option Care Health by 3,362.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Option Care Health by 3,029.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 327.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OPCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their target price on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Friday, January 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Option Care Health from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.25.

Option Care Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $34.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

