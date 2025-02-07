Trust Point Inc. Grows Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in AutoZone by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,717,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 186.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 92,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,544,000 after purchasing an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,455,000 after purchasing an additional 7,922 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Verde Capital Management purchased a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AZO shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,350.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,700.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised AutoZone to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,429.84.

AutoZone Price Performance

NYSE AZO opened at $3,466.41 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,672.31 and a 1-year high of $3,484.42. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,281.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,176.72.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $32.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $33.69 by ($1.17). AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $32.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.