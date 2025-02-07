Trust Point Inc. Grows Stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $783,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 90.7% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $173.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.86. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.10 and a 12-month high of $192.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.00.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 37.19%. Equities analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.70%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EGP shares. Raymond James upgraded EastGroup Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.88.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

