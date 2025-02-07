Trust Point Inc. Has $201,000 Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,438 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,853,178,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 44.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,906,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,508,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,581 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $72,672,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 112.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 407,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,255,000 after purchasing an additional 215,947 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,706,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI stock opened at $136.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.33 and a 200-day moving average of $168.24. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.02 and a 12-month high of $199.85.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The construction company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $188.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.93.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

