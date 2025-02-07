Trust Point Inc. Has $227,000 Stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Trust Point Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INCY. JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 48,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Incyte by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter worth approximately $372,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Incyte by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $74.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.81 and its 200 day moving average is $69.04. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 535.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other news, EVP Steven H. Stein sold 12,352 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $897,866.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,831.23. This trade represents a 15.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $455,521.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,311,000.04. This trade represents a 16.47 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,695 shares of company stock worth $1,444,356 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Incyte from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

