Trust Point Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMWD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in American Woodmark by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 56.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 69.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

In other American Woodmark news, Director James G. Davis sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $100,987.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,252.67. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Scott Culbreth sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total transaction of $315,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,589,523.20. This represents a 3.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,250 shares of company stock valued at $789,898 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on American Woodmark from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

AMWD opened at $77.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.72 and a 200-day moving average of $89.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $72.93 and a 1-year high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.29 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

