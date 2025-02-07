Trust Point Inc. Has $239,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,730,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,632,199,000 after buying an additional 132,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,447,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,357,162,000 after acquiring an additional 51,131 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 738,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $410,977,000 after acquiring an additional 345,268 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 662,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,382,000 after purchasing an additional 45,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 648,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.05, for a total value of $1,734,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,522 shares in the company, valued at $18,221,292.10. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,101 shares of company stock worth $2,947,475 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYSE ROP opened at $583.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $499.47 and a 12 month high of $584.31. The company has a market capitalization of $62.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $536.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $545.01.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $630.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $622.30.

View Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.