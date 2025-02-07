Trust Point Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. Canoe Financial LP bought a new position in shares of CDW during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in CDW by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 80.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on CDW in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.67.

CDW stock opened at $199.86 on Friday. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $168.43 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.63.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 58.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.56%.

CDW announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

