Trust Point Inc. Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.7% of Trust Point Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $231.36 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $217.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.40. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.71, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 192.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.