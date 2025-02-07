Trust Point Inc. Invests $107,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,238 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,922 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1,901.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 6,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LUMN. Citigroup upped their price objective on Lumen Technologies from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $4.25 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.66.

Lumen Technologies stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.14. Lumen Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.74% and a negative net margin of 16.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

