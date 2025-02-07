Trust Point Inc. Invests $183,000 in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of NOV by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in NOV by 2.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 49,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of NOV by 11.8% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NOV by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in NOV by 222.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered shares of NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Insider Activity at NOV

In related news, Director David D. Harrison sold 1,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $28,722.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 110,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,786,311.10. The trade was a 1.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NOV Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $15.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.15. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.64. NOV Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $21.20.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 12.05%. On average, analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

NOV Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. NOV’s payout ratio is 18.63%.

About NOV

(Free Report)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.