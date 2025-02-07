Trust Point Inc. Invests $216,000 in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 38.1% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 365.2% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. William Blair upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up from $67.00) on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tempur Sealy International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.04 and a 1-year high of $68.53. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 108.66% and a net margin of 7.96%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

