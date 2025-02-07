Trust Point Inc. Invests $231,000 in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,350 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Trex by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trex in the second quarter worth about $434,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Trex by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Trex by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 40,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Bennett Selby Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Trex by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 51,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Trex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trex from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Trex from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Trex from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.81.

Trex Price Performance

TREX opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.73. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.68 and a 1 year high of $101.91.

Trex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TREX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.