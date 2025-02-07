Trust Point Inc. Makes New $220,000 Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 366 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 120.0% in the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 44 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in MSCI by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in MSCI by 35.1% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSCI alerts:

Insider Activity at MSCI

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $612.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,777,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $202,456,251.20. The trade was a 0.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $586.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $606.13 and its 200-day moving average is $584.51. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $439.95 and a 12-month high of $642.45. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.11.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.22. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 156.08% and a net margin of 38.83%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Wolfe Research raised MSCI from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $617.00 to $723.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $675.00 price objective on shares of MSCI in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on MSCI from $700.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $649.23.

View Our Latest Report on MSCI

MSCI Profile

(Free Report)

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.