Trust Point Inc. Makes New $296,000 Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 992,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,170,000 after acquiring an additional 570,124 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth $2,547,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward during the third quarter worth $2,448,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Woodward by 12.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Woodward in the third quarter valued at $1,698,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodward alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.65, for a total transaction of $1,776,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,929.15. This represents a 46.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,400 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $430,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,963 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,325.91. This represents a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,313 shares of company stock valued at $9,007,072. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD stock opened at $194.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.82 and a 52-week high of $201.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.85.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. Woodward had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $226.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Woodward from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodward currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.38.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WWD

About Woodward

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.