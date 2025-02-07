Trust Point Inc. Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Tapestry by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,825 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $20,381,000 after acquiring an additional 30,121 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,446,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.1% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 425,105 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $19,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,833 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in Tapestry by 14.8% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,699,067 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $79,822,000 after buying an additional 219,544 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 8,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $514,221.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,003 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,773.88. This represents a 20.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tapestry Stock Up 11.8 %

TPR stock opened at $82.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.01. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.23 and a twelve month high of $87.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.30. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 36.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. TD Cowen cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.28.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

