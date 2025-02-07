Trust Point Inc. Purchases 160 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at about $622,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 28.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RRX. StockNews.com lowered Regal Rexnord from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $191.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $223.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of RRX stock opened at $142.48 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $130.94 and a 12-month high of $185.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.01 and a 200-day moving average of $163.04. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.22). Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 44.16%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.