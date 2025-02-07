Trust Point Inc. Purchases 464 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Trust Point Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,676 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3,928.6% during the third quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 602 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $70.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $147.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.31 and its 200 day moving average is $70.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.19.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 27,780 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $2,025,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,821,368.10. The trade was a 20.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

