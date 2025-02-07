Trust Point Inc. Purchases 72 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trust Point Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in CME Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $959,000. Brentview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $9,485,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its position in CME Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $244.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.20 and its 200 day moving average is $223.49. The company has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.70 and a 1 year high of $249.02.

CME Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 48.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Citigroup downgraded CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on CME Group from $227.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.27.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

