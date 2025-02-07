Trust Point Inc. Purchases New Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of G. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Genpact in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Genpact by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genpact Stock Performance

G stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.23 and a 12-month high of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.04). Genpact had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 21.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on G. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Genpact from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Genpact from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Genpact from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Genpact from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

Insider Transactions at Genpact

In other Genpact news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $513,960.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 151,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,475,125.06. This trade represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balkrishan Kalra sold 13,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $606,560.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,926,218.40. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,058 shares of company stock worth $1,558,675 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

