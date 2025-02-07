Trust Point Inc. Purchases Shares of 606 Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,505,000. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,960.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 126,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,311,000 after acquiring an additional 120,749 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 5,233.4% in the third quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 107,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,187,000 after acquiring an additional 105,611 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 753,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 85,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,071,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $380.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stephens increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $405.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.40.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $381.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.67. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.00 and a 52-week high of $405.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.18.

In other Lithia Motors news, insider Gary M. Glandon sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.86, for a total transaction of $92,652.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,964.94. The trade was a 12.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan B. Deboer sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $1,258,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,269,320. This trade represents a 1.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,770 shares of company stock worth $15,103,607 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

