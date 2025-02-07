Trust Point Inc. Raises Stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Trust Point Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,696,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 285.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 79,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 58,830 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth $1,892,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 23.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,096,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,499,000 after buying an additional 209,180 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AMN. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. William Blair cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of AMN opened at $26.05 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $991.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $687.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $670.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

