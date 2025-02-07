Trust Point Inc. Sells 10,727 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its holdings in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Cohu were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COHU. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohu by 7.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,358,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,308,000 after buying an additional 224,022 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cohu by 25.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,145,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,134,000 after acquiring an additional 647,828 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 11.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,462,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,584,000 after purchasing an additional 152,574 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 21.4% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,126,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,958,000 after purchasing an additional 198,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cohu by 0.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,645,000 after purchasing an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Cohu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $36.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Cohu from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cohu from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

