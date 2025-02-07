Trust Point Inc. Sells 118 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in AerCap were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AER. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,720,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AerCap in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,526,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in AerCap by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 834,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,857,000 after purchasing an additional 483,564 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in AerCap by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 753,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,349,000 after buying an additional 480,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 3,568.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 427,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,517,000 after buying an additional 416,096 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $97.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. AerCap Holdings has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $100.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AER

About AerCap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.