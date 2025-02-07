Trust Point Inc. Sells 122 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 18.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its stake in Synopsys by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 14.4% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 124.9% during the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 23,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,051,000 after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 25.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its position in Synopsys by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 1,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $675.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Synopsys from $670.00 to $655.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $570.00 to $540.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $641.82.

In other Synopsys news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 20,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total value of $10,544,236.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 1,460 shares in the company, valued at $738,774.60. This trade represents a 93.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys stock opened at $533.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $514.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.45. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $457.52 and a 1-year high of $629.38.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

