Trust Point Inc. Sells 160 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Toyota Motor by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,762,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,571,000 after buying an additional 160,720 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 34,303.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 417,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,582,000 after acquiring an additional 416,446 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 10.5% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 358,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,087,000 after acquiring an additional 34,141 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the third quarter worth about $58,660,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Toyota Motor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 311,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,632,000 after purchasing an additional 21,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Toyota Motor stock opened at $190.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $183.77 and a 200-day moving average of $180.26. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $159.04 and a 1 year high of $255.23.

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $9.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $5.62. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

TM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CLSA downgraded Toyota Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

