Trust Point Inc. Sells 36,091 Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 66.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 36,091 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 14,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $11.21 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.61 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 18.61%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.74%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Further Reading

