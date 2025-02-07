Trust Point Inc. Sells 38 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Trust Point Inc. decreased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ELV. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Elevance Health by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 7.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Elevance Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Elevance Health by 46.2% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Elevance Health by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ELV shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $605.00 to $555.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elevance Health from $643.00 to $551.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $478.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus restated a “hold” rating and set a $405.40 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $505.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.03.

Elevance Health Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE ELV opened at $389.94 on Friday. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $362.21 and a 12 month high of $567.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $386.45 and its 200 day moving average is $454.94.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 34.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.71 dividend. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.