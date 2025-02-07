Trust Point Inc. Sells 4,491 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Trust Point Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,653 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,491 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reston Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth $34,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in Ford Motor by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 3,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Ford Motor from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Ford Motor Trading Down 7.3 %

Ford Motor stock opened at $9.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

