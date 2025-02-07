Trust Point Inc. Sells 5,951 Shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Trust Point Inc. reduced its stake in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Free Report) by 51.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,951 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Mercantile Bank were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mercantile Bank by 16.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 5,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Stock Performance

Shares of MBWM opened at $50.34 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $33.46 and a 12 month high of $52.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $812.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank Increases Dividend

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.07. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Research analysts anticipate that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MBWM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Mercantile Bank from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded Mercantile Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Insider Transactions at Mercantile Bank

In other Mercantile Bank news, Director Robert B. Kaminski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $150,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,709.60. This represents a 17.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 16,300 shares of company stock worth $820,253 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Mercantile Bank Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

