Trust Point Inc. Sells 697 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its holdings in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,439 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GDS Wealth Management increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 20,616 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $60,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,577.60. This represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Caroti Stefano sold 14,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $2,973,845.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,015,478.44. This trade represents a 5.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,956 shares of company stock valued at $10,387,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DECK. Citigroup increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, January 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BTIG Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.41.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $172.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.50 and a 200-day moving average of $139.96. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $131.39 and a one year high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.56. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

