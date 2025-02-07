Trust Point Inc. Sells 7,578 Shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Trust Point Inc. lessened its position in shares of Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,578 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 72.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 22,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,425 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Origin Bancorp by 92.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 59,763 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Origin Bancorp by 5.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Origin Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Origin Bancorp during the third quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBK opened at $39.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.69 and a 1-year high of $40.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.39%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OBK. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Origin Bancorp from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Origin Bancorp from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

