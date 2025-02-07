Trust Point Inc. Takes Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of POST. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Post by 426.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Post during the third quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Post by 244.9% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on POST shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Post from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Post from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Post from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.83.

In other Post news, COO Jeff A. Zadoks sold 28,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $3,475,121.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 67,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,131,848.48. This trade represents a 29.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.14, for a total value of $726,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,540,491.14. This trade represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,969 shares of company stock worth $4,322,051. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:POST opened at $105.72 on Friday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $99.62 and a one year high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.82.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. Post had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 4.63%. Equities research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

