Trust Point Inc. Trims Position in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,309 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Cass Information Systems were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cass Information Systems by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 140.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,593 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Cass Information Systems by 364.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cass Information Systems by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,693,000 after purchasing an additional 13,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 3.3% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 9,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cass Information Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cass Information Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ CASS opened at $43.12 on Friday. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.10 million, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.25%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cass Information Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.86%.

About Cass Information Systems

(Free Report)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cass Information Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cass Information Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.