Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV grew its stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Twist Bioscience were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Twist Bioscience by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 21.9% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 1,173.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter.

TWST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partners raised their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Twist Bioscience from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Twist Bioscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.80.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $53.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1 year low of $27.41 and a 1 year high of $60.90.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 66.69%. The company had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -2.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paula Green sold 1,347 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $64,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,479,056. The trade was a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Cho sold 806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $39,776.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,538,106.35. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,002 shares of company stock worth $2,851,681. Company insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

