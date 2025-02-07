U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,755 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 747.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 40,194 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 190,943 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 16,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at First Financial Bankshares

In other First Financial Bankshares news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $1,018,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 471,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,183,992.92. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upped their price target on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $34.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

First Financial Bankshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $38.49 on Friday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $44.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67 and a beta of 0.83.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 29.69% and a return on equity of 14.24%. Analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits; automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

