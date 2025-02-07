U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 1,475 Shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rithm Capital were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its stake in Rithm Capital by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Rithm Capital in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day moving average of $11.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.79. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $12.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Rithm Capital ( NYSE:RITM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 14.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%. Rithm Capital’s payout ratio is 101.01%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Rithm Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $12.50 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

