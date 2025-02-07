U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 58,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF stock opened at $29.46 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $33.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. The company has a market capitalization of $160.56 million, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.1768 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (FTXN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Smart Oil & Gas index. The fund tracks an index composed of 50 US oil and gas companies. Holdings are selected by liquidity and weighted based on volatility, value and growth factors. FTXN was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

