U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in Copart by 141.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 1,737.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Copart

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 83,310 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $5,153,556.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,601. The trade was a 91.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 235,480 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $13,384,683.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 650,213 shares of company stock worth $39,199,813. 9.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Copart from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

Copart Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Copart stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.05 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.09.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Copart had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

