U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Fair Isaac by 6.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,706,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 66 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 13.4% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 43.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $8,121,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,456,446.95. This represents a 6.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,146.60. This represents a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,589 shares of company stock worth $31,258,963. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price objective on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,374.00 to $2,661.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,078.15.

Fair Isaac Price Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $1,881.80 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,105.65 and a 1-year high of $2,402.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,028.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,957.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of 92.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.39.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.86% and a negative return on equity of 59.47%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

