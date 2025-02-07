U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 42,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,072,000 after acquiring an additional 7,908 shares during the period. Flagstone Financial Management lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagstone Financial Management now owns 9,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Five Pine Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,103,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.03 and a 1 year high of $60.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1912 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

