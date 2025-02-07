U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 10,177 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 267.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,177 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHB. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $241,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $620,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 82.2% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 55,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,023 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 12.0% during the third quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 36,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $23.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $23.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.