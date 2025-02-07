U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,464 iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 32,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,210,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.
iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 1.4 %
IYT stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.94.
About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF
iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.
