U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,464 iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYT. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 32,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,210,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 26,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Transportation ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

IYT stock opened at $70.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $962.79 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.11. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 12-month low of $157.65 and a 12-month high of $206.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.94.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Transportation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.