U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eastman Chemical from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of EMN opened at $101.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average is $100.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 9.65%. Research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eastman Chemical

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,965,135. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total value of $471,623.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,013.52. The trade was a 50.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eastman Chemical Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

