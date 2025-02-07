U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:IJAN – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJAN. Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 435,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after buying an additional 75,169 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at $7,852,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 35,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 34,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJAN opened at $31.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.61. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $29.90 and a 12 month high of $33.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60.

The Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF – January (IJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

