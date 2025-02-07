U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 59.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,999 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth $268,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $39.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $858.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

