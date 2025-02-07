U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 61,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 35,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 118,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 17,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.68 and a twelve month high of $27.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

