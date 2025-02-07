U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,357.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,228 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Lam Research by 900.0% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finley Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Lam Research to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.72.

LRCX opened at $82.83 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $113.00. The company has a market capitalization of $106.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

